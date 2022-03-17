Ferry operator P&O Ferries has announced it has suspended sailings ahead of “a major company announcement”.

The firm said on Twitter: “Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours.

“Our port teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will have on your journey plans.”

P&O services suspended

P&O Ferries told The Independent it "will be making a major company announcement today" about its future.

It means all sailings have been suspended while ships are tied up in port.

Though, P&O Ferries told The Independent it is "not going into liquidation".

In a message to staff seen by The Independent, P&O Ferries said: “We will be making a major company announcement today which, with the support of our shareholder DP World, will secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries.

“To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions.

“That means we're expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today so please bear with us and we will give further information in an all-colleague announcement later today.

“If you're in a customer-facing role further information with follow separately on how we would like you to work with our customers. Thank you for your patience and support.”

Which P&O ferries will go from Dover and Calais today?





Motorists and truck drivers planning to sail between Dover and Calais are expected to be transferred to rival ferry firms, DFDS and Irish Ferries, or the Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel.

In an update on Twitter, P&O Ferries said: "Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours. Please arrive at the port as booked and we will arrange to get you away on an alternative carrier as quickly as possible. Once at the port please make your way to the DFDS check-in booths."