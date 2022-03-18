A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JONATHAN RICHARD SIDE, 53, of St Michael Road, Creech St Michael, Taunton, Somerset, was ordered to pay £3,435 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and banned from driving for 18 months after he was found guilty after a trial of drink driving on the M48, Chepstow, with 65 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on October 20, 2021.

JAMES ALFRED SHAW, 24, of Bishop Close, Caerwent, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £759 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating in Chepstow on December 12, 2021.

JOSHUA TERRENCE LESLIE PARKER, 23, of Berllanlwyd Street, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 100 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bedwlwyn Street, Ystrad Mynach, on February 5.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 23 months and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

RHYS ILES, 39, of Bright Street, Cross Keys, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Risca Road on February 6.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEONARD ROCKY BRIDGES, 36, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL JOHNSON, 34, of Glanffrwd Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE RONALD PROSSER, 42, of Commercial Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on the Old Green roundabout with 212 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on August 27, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 24 months and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

AMANDA JAYNE NAOMI EDWARDS, 29, of Bridge Street, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

BENJAMIN RISTA, 28, of Coverack Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PETER SADLER, 35, of Willow Walk, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.