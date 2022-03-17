HAPPY St Patrick’s Day to everyone celebrating today.

We have rounded up some of the best Irish whiskey on the market to help you get your hands on some today.

Dundalagan Blended Irish Whiskey – Lidl

Dundalagan Irish Whiskey is a blend of malt and grain Irish whiskey prepared using the finest ingredients and carefully matured in bourbon casks to give a smooth malty taste with a slightly sweet finish.

A light and accessible aroma with vanilla fudge, banana bread and a whiff of peach Melba. Soft caramel on the palate with a gentle but warming finish.

You can get your hands on it for £13.99 from Lidl.

Jameson Triple Distilled Blended Irish Whiskey – Morrisons

Jameson Irish whiskey is a blend of the best pot still and fine grain whiskies that is as versatile as it is smooth.

It is available at Morrisons this week at a discounted price to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

A litre bottle is on sale for £24, down from £30.

Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey – Morrisons

A 70cl bottle of Tullamore Dew is £16 from Morrisons this week, down from £20.50.

Tullamore D.E.W. is the Original Triple Blend Irish Whiskey.

The balance of Grain, Single Malt & Pot Still whiskeys brings outstanding quality and complexity.

Bushmills Irish Whiskey – Morrisons

Bushmills is the world's oldest whiskey distillery and is renowned for making award winning triple distilled single malt and blended Irish whiskey.

You can get a 70cl bottle from Morrisons for £21.

Powers Gold Label Irish Whiskey - Morrisons

This is the original expression of powers Irish whiskey. A process of passion poured into every bottle.

A 70cl bottle is £22 this week, down from £30 at Morrisons.