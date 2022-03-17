MOTHER'S Day is quickly approaching and the time to get a memorable present is running out.

But don't panic as there are still plenty of online retailers that are all ready to ship on time for Mothers Day.

One of which is Not on the Highstreet, the online retailer that is home to thousands of small businesses offering unique items and gifts.

So if your loved one is a fan of one kind of presents then look no further as we have all you need to make a special and memorable Mothers Day.

Pressed flower necklace. (Not On The Highstreets)

Not On The High Street Mothers Day Gifts:

Personalised Pressed Meadow Flower Necklace-

Get this gorgeous necklace from Lucent Studios for £27 and make it more personal with an added letter and choice of chain. Get the necklace here.

I Need A Glass Of Wine Candle-

If your mum is a fan of wine that this is the perfect candle, you can chose the scent with over ten to chose from and even the jar. Get it now for £21.

Pleated Cashmere Blend Ombre Scarf-

Scarfs are the perfect fashion accessory and this cashmere one is perfect you can even embroider a little message too. Get it for £28.

Pleated scarf. (Not On The High Street)

Make Your Own Papier Mache Clay Vase Kit-

For crafty mums this is the perfect gift, you can let them create their very own vase and paint their own design. Get it now for £18.

Personalised Prescription Design Flavoured Gin-

Perfect gift gin lovers with prescription style labels that can be personalised with any name and personalised message. Get it now for £18.

Personalised Metallic Sound Wave Song Print-

Get your mother's favourite song printed onto a gorgeous metallic texture all just for £28.

