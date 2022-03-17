THE Cheltenham Festival is in full swing now, and certainly living up to expectations.
Yesterday saw the legendary Tiger Roll bow out with one final festival run.
The two-time Grand National winner wasn't quite able to add to his five Cheltenham Festival victories, but he received a hero's welcome after the race all the same.
But who are the horses looking to claim Festival victories for themselves today?
These are all the runners and riders for the seven races taking place on Thursday.
13.30 Turners Novices' Chase
- Bob Olinger - J. Rachael Blackmore - 11/10
- El Barra - J. Patrick Mullins - 20/1
- Galopins Des Champs - J. Paul Townend - 10/11
- Busselton - J. JJ Slevin - 40/1
14.10 - Pertemps Handicap Hurdle
- Sire Du Berlais - J. Rob James - 4/1
- Ballyandy - J. Finn Lambert - 14/1
- Dallas Des Pictons - J. Harry Swan - 25/1
- Go Another One - J. Kieren Buckley - 50/1
- The Jam Man - J. Mark Walsh - 16/1
- Sassy Yet Classy - J. Davy Russell - 11/1
- Honest Vic - J. Richard Patrick - 25/1
- Third Wind - J. Tom O'Brien - 20/1
- Tullybeg - J. Denis O'Regan - 14/1
- Dame De Compagnie - J. Aidan Coleman - 25/1
- Stoney Mountain _ J. Gavin Sheehan - 50/1
- Mill Green - J. Nico De Boinville - 28/1
- Alaphilippe - J. Paddy Brennan - 5/1
- Winter Fog - J. Paul Townend - 13/2
- Whatsnotoknow - J. Daragh O'Keeffe - 33/1
- If The Cap Fits - J. Ben Bromley - 22/1
- Folcano - J. Jordan Gainford - 12/1
- Pileon - J. Ben Jones - 25/1
- Born Patriot - J. Kevin Sexton - 16/1
- Coeur Serein - J. Jonjo O'Neill Jr. - 33/1
- Kansas City Chief - J. Victoria Malzard - 33/1
- Didtheyleaveuoutto - Non-Runner
- The Cob - J. Kielan Woods - 33/1
- Dunboyne - J. Jack Kennedy - 13/2
- Remastered - Non-Runner
- Small Present - Non-Runner
14-50 - Ryanair Chase
- Allaho - J. Paul Townend - 4/7
- Conflated - J. Davy Russell - 6/1
- Eldorado Allen - J. Brendan Powell - 14/1
- Fanion D'estruval - J. Charlie Duetsch - 33/1
- Janidil - J. Mark Walsh - 11/1
- Melon - J. Patrick Mullins - 14/1
- Mister Fisher - J. James Bowen - 33/1
- Saint Calvados - Non-Runner
- Shan Blue - J. Harry Skelton - 9/1
15.30 - Stayers Hurdle
- Champ - J. Jonjo O'Neill Jr. - 9/2
- Flooring Porter - J. Danny Mullins - 4/1
- Home By The Lee - J. JJ Slevin - 33/1
- Klassical Dream - J. Paul Townend - 4/1
- Koshari - J. Jonathan Moore - 66/1
- Lisnagar Oscar - J. Adam Wedge - 28/1
- Paisley Park - J. Aidan Coleman - 7/1
- Song For Someone - J. Nico De Boinville - 28/1
- Thyme Hill - J. Tom O'Brien - 4/1
- Royal Kahala - J. Kevin Sexton - 11/2
16.10 - Craft Irish Whiskey Co. Plate
- Hardline - J. Rob James - 28/1
- Simply The Betts - Non-Runner
- Pistol Whipped - J. Nico De Boinville - 33/1
- Imperial Alcazar - J. Paddy Brennan - 5/1
- Fusil Raffles - J. Daryl Jacob - 10/1
- Wishing and Hoping - J. Alex Edwards - 33/1
- Cavalry Master - J. Rachael Blackmore - 22/1
- Coole Cody - J. Adam Wedge - 20/1
- Schiehallion Munro - J. Conor O'Farrell - 33/1
- Grand Paradis - J. Davy Russell - 13/2
- Stolen Silver - J. Sam Twiston-Davies - 18/1
- Presentandcounting - Non-Runner
- The Glancing Queen - J. Tom Cannon - 7/2
- Celebre D'Allen - J. Tom O'Brien - 9/2
- Admirel - J. Stan Sheppard - 14/1
- Born By The Sea - J. Sean Flanagan - 40/1
- Fancy Foundations - J. Jack Kennedy - 16/1
- Spiritofthegames - J. Harry Skelton - 14/1
- Slate House - J. Brendan Powell - 28/1
- Fire Away - J. David Noonan - 50/1
- Chinwag - J. Tom Scudamore - 33/1
- Guy - J. Jordan Nailor - 33/1
16.50 - Ryanair Mares Novice Hurdle
- Impervious - J. Brian Hayes - 16/1
- Love Envoi - J. Jonathan Burke - 10/1
- Party Central - J. Davy Russell - 13/2
- Statuaire - J. Danny Mullins - 22/1
- Choice of Words - J. Daragh O'Keeffe - 20/1
- Nina The Terrier - J. Thomas Bellamy - 33/1
- Tweed Skirt - J. James Bowen - 80/1
- Ahorsewithnoname - J. Nico De Boinville - 80/1
- Braganza - J. Sean O'Keeffe - 80/1
- Brandy Love - J. Paul Townend - 5/1
- Dinoblue - J. Mark Walsh - 2/1
- Grangee - J. Patrick Mullins - 17/2
- Heia - J. Rachael Blackmore - 25/1
- Hidden Land - J. Sam Twiston-Davies - 125/1
- Hors Piste - J. Bryan Cooper - 12/1
- Mayhem Mya - J. Bryan Carver - 100/1
- Mighty Blue - J. JJ Slevin - 18/1
- Monishter Are Mwee - J. Ian Power - 150/1
- Nurse Susan - J. Harry Skelton - 18/1
- Say Goodbye - J. Robbie Power - 25/1
- The Player Queen - J. Craig Nichol - 100/1
- Walk in Clover - J. Jack Andrews - 125/1
17.30 - Kim Muir Handicap Chase
- Frontal Assault - J. Rob James - 13/2
- Fakir D'alene - J. Harry Swan - 25/1
- Ain't That A Shame - J. Ben Harvey - 15/2
- Janika - J. Ben Bromley - 33/1
- Cat Tiger - J. David Maxwell - 20/1
- School Boy Hours - J. Derek O'Connor - 5/1
- Elegant Escape - J. Thomasina Eyston - 50/1
- Smoking Gun - J. Jamie Codd - 11/1
- Mister Fogpatches - J. Patrick Mullins - 7/1
- Almazhar Garde - J. James O'Sullivan - 40/1
- Mister Coffey - J. Sam Waley-Cohen - 12/1
- Lord Accord - J. Jack Hendrick - 33/1
- Mindsmadeup - J. Finian Maguire - 33/1
- Come On Teddy - J. Will Biddick - 11/1
- Omar Maretti - J. Dale Peters - 11/1
- Mint Condition - J. Gina Andrews - 28/1
- The Mighty Don - Non-Runner
- Glenloe - J. Brian O'Neill - 11/1
- Rocco - J. Zac Baker - 66/1
- Chambard - J. Lucy Turner - 33/1
- Larry - J. Freddie Mitchell - 40/1
- Rightplacerighttime - J. Maxine Sullivan - 18/1
- Powerstown Park - J. Thomas O'Brien - 40/1
- Red Infantry - J. Tristan Durrell - 50/1
- Didero Vallis - J. James King - 50/1
