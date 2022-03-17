GOOD Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway will host a brand new Saturday show following an ITV weekend schedule revamp, the broadcaster has announced.
The Press Association has reported that Garraway’s Good Stuff will see the broadcaster, joined by friends and celebrities in a new lifestyle magazine show.
The presenter will give viewers the best start to their weekend, with topics including the latest health and wellbeing tips and what to cook for a Saturday-night TV dinner, ITV has said.
It comes as the broadcaster announced a weekend schedule shake-up, with famous faces presenting four brand new series on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Head of ITV Entertainment Katie Rawcliffe said: “I’m delighted we can bring this brilliant line-up of presenters to our weekend mornings starting this spring.
“The shows will offer the perfect mix of entertainment, chat and food to get our viewers ready for their Saturday and Sundays ahead.”
Garraway, 54, has been very busy on her ITV presenting duties as of late, being part of the Good Morning Britain team and fronting Life Stories.
She will also contribute to an episode of DNA Journeys, where celebrities are given a unique insight into their lives using innovative DNA science and technology to trace their ancestors.
