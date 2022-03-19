THESE are Sooty and Peter, two rabbits who came to All Creatures Great and Small animal sanctuary in November and are looking for a good home.

Both have been well handled and are very friendly.

Sooty, born in October 2018, is a black female and is blind in one eye but needs no veterinary attention for that.

South Wales Argus: Sooty and Peter

She enjoys spending a lot of time in the outside run.

Peter, born in August 2019, is a beige and white male.

He prefers to spend most of his time in his hutch.

Both are very sweet and love a cuddle.

Sooty will happily sit on your lap to be groomed.

They are suitable to be homed with a family containing children of any age.

