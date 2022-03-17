A SCHOOL in Blaenau Gwent has welcomed news that it has been taken out of Estyn’s list of schools in need of “significant improvement”.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s final Executive Committee meeting of the council term ended on a high note on Wednesday, March 16, when it was revealed that Abertillery Learning Community, a three to 16 all-age school, has turned the corner.

Estyn published a report today – Wednesday, March 16 – on the school following a monitoring visit in February.

The report said: “Abertillery Learning Community is judged to have made sufficient progress in relation to the recommendations following the most recent core inspection.

“As a result, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education and Training in Wales is removing the school from the list of schools requiring significant improvement.”

Education portfolio holder, Cllr Joanne Collins said: “It’s fantastic news, predominantly for the children, it’s been such a journey for Abertillery Learning Community.

“I’m absolutely delighted it’s now in a position where it’s in such a positive place, in future it’s going to go from strength to strength.”

Abertillery Learning Community headteacher Meryl Echeverry said: “We have worked tirelessly over the last few years to develop a clear understanding of the needs of learners, providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to support and challenge them, whilst implementing a curriculum that further supports their educational journey.”

Chair of governors, Suzanne Williams said: “The governing body is extremely proud of the hard work of all concerned.

“The community has a school of which they can be very proud, and I would like to thank all staff, pupils and governors for delivering such high standards at the same time as supporting everyone’s wellbeing.”

Back in 2018 Estyn had made six recommendation that the school needed to achieve.

These were:

Improve standards, in particular at the end of key stage four;

Improve standards of behaviour in the secondary phase;

Improve the quality of teaching;

Improve planning for progression of skills, including the Welsh language, and the breadth of the secondary phase curriculum;

Improve the quality and impact of leadership at all levels, including in self-evaluation and planning for improvement;

Provide robust financial management to address the deficit budget.

In their 2022 report Estyn said that the response to each recommendation is:

The school has developed and implemented successful strategies to raise pupils’ standards;

Standards of behaviour have improved considerably in the secondary phase;

Teaching in the secondary phase has improved overall, and has had a positive impact on pupils’ progress, behaviour, and attitudes to learning;

A strategic plan and introduced beneficial opportunities to develop pupils’ skills has been implemented across phases;

The headteacher provides strong leadership across the school and is committed to securing high quality teaching and provision for all pupils;

The school has implemented an agreed recovery plan and addressed the deficit budget appropriately.