THE family of a much loved grandmother “savagely” murdered by her husband have paid a moving tribute to her.

Linda Maggs, 74, was stabbed to death by her husband David Maggs, 71, in the house they shared in the Sebastopol area of Pontypool.

The defendant was convicted of her murder by a jury following a trial earlier this year.

Retired accountant Maggs is due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court this afternoon.

Mrs Maggs’ son, Andrew Minahan, delivered an emotional victim impact statement on behalf of his family at the sentencing hearing today.

He told Maggs: “She will be remembered by all her friends and family who will miss her dearly.

“I can’t believe I’m stood here today.

“Our hearts are broken and our lives have been ripped apart because of what you did.

“Your savage actions on the morning of February 6, 2021 have changed so many people’s lives.

“Myself, Lisa, Sophie, Kerry, Alan, Craig, Ryan and all the countless friends and family who loved and adored her.

“Our mum Linda was the best mum, nan and friend anyone could wish for and now she has gone.

“Mum was the most beautiful, kindest lady with a very big heart, someone who do anything for anyone.

“She was a massive part of all our lives and was always there for us any time of the day or night “You have not only taken our mum from us, you have taken our children’s nanny who they adored and she adored them.

“Because of what you have done, we will never be able to pick up the phone and speak to our mum for a chat or advice.

“We will never get to give her a hug and tell her we love her.

“We will never hear her voice and she will never get to see her grandchildren grow up, marry or even have children of their own, all because of you.

“Family Christmases will never be the same as mum made them all so special.

“She loved us all getting together and she loved being the host and cooking for us.

“Because of you, we didn’t have the chance to say goodbye and tell her we loved her for the last time and we miss her desperately.

“On Kerry’s birthday last year, we lost our dad and mum would have been there for us.

“We haven’t been able to grieve properly for our dad because what you did to our mum has consumed us completely, so much so that we are unable to think about anything else.

“The knock on the door on February 6, 2021 will haunt us for the rest of our lives as will the horrific images of what you did to mum.

“You claimed during your interview that you can’t remember anything but I don’t believe you for one minute.

“When you do chose to remember your savage attack on mum, we hope all the images will torment you like they torment us.

“I constantly see what you did to mum go through my head. She would have been so scared.

“I feel guilty that I was not there to protect her from you.

“I cannot comprehend how you could do what you did.

“It sickens me to the very core. The thought of how terrified and defenceless she must have felt laying in her bed.

“On your wedding day, I made a speech and welcomed you into the family.

“I’m here today wishing I had never said those words.

“You once made a promise to me you would never lay a finger on mum, never physically hurt her.

“I believed and trusted in you.

“How wrong was I? You betrayed that trust so brutally.

“You turned our lives upside down when you did what you did that day to our mother.

“We had to explain to our children what you had done to their nan who they loved spending time with and who they loved unconditionally.

“She was such a big part of their lives. They have sleepless nights and nightmares and are frightened they will bump into you.

“All we can do is hug them and tell them it’s OK.

“You have not shown one single ounce of remorse, regret or compassion.

“That doesn’t surprise me. Mum would always say you would never ever say sorry.

“That morning you chose to take mum from us in the most brutal way possible.

“You had no right to do what you did.

“Whatever sentence you are given will never be enough for the pain and suffering that we will have to live with for the rest of our lives.”