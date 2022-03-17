EARLIER this week, the UK Government announced its ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme, through which households will be offered £350 to home Ukrainian refugees.

So far, more than 100,000 people have signed up for the scheme, with thousands of refugees fleeing the ongoing conflict with Russia expected to arrive in the UK next week.

The Argus previously reported that communities around Newport are preparing to step-up and house Ukrainians.

It was also announced that local authorities in the UK would be given £10,000 for each Ukrainian refugee that is homed within the area.

People who have crossed the border point from Ukraine into Medyka, Poland, wait to board a bus. Picture date: Wednesday March 16, 2022. Picture: Victoria Jones

With that in mind, the Argus reached out to Gwent’s five councils for its thoughts on the Homes for Ukraine scheme and if there was anything else they were doing to help refugees settle in the area.

Blaenau Gwent Council said it was co-operating with partners across the country.

A spokesperson said: “Blaenau Gwent Council continues to work closely and at pace with partners across Wales at local, regional and national level to ensure appropriate support is provided here in Wales, and potentially within our own communities in Blaenau Gwent, when Ukrainian citizens begin to arrive via these schemes.”

The leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, Cllr Philippa Marsden said: "We have all been shocked and saddened by the tragic events that are taking place in the Ukraine.

"We know many people want to help and we are currently working with Welsh Government and the WLGA to ensure a joined-up approach in a collective response.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected and we want to assure everyone that we will do everything we can to help.”

Monmouthshire County Council – Gwent’s only Conservative-run authority – said it was contacting local landlords to offer accommodation to those fleeing the crisis.

“We are contacting local landlords to identify suitable properties to accommodate those arriving in the county, while developing plans to meet the education and support needs of children fleeing the conflict,” the council said.

“We are also making contact with local voluntary and community groups who have already shown incredible generosity and who will continue to play an important role as refugees begin arriving into the area.

“Monmouthshire County Council has affirmed its commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine. The UK Government’s ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme is part of the solution, but more work is needed to open up additional routes to allow the victims of this appalling war to enter the UK and the authority has written to the Home Secretary to stress this point.”

People who have crossed the border point from Ukraine into Medyka, Poland, wait to board a bus. Picture date: Wednesday March 16, 2022. Picture: Victoria Jones

Torfaen County Borough Council said it would play its part in the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

“The detail from the UK Government is still emerging about the basis of the sponsorship scheme but the council expects to undertake a role, that could include checking that offers of sponsorship are appropriate; consider safeguarding issues; and support the integration of refugees into our communities,” the council said.

“If members of the community wish to donate money, there are a number of charities providing humanitarian relief in Ukraine with the Disaster Emergency Committee providing food, water, shelter and healthcare to refugees and displaced families.”

Newport City Council was also approached for comment.

#ThereWithUkraine

Donations made via JustGiving and use of the JustGiving website will be subject to the JustGiving privacy policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/privacy-policy/privacy-policy-v30 and cookie policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/cookie-notice

None of the donation will be collected by Newsquest. Financial transactions are with JustGiving to donate to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross Society raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.

For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund Charity Registration No. Eng/Wales 220949,Scot SC037738, IOM 0752, Jers430