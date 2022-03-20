A PAIR of Monmouthshire residents have had their cases heard in courts in England and Wales recently.
The duo were in court in Oxford and Cardiff in the last two weeks of February.
They were in court for speeding, and for failing to identify the driver of a vehicle which was alleged to have committed an offence.
BARRY WILLIAM SIMPSON, 38, admitted speeding 28mph over the speed limit on the A41 in Oxford.
Simpson, of Gwent Place in Mardy, Abergavenny, was clocked doing 78mph at Bicester on July 12 last year – where there was a 50mph local traffic order in place.
He admitted the charge, and was fined £404 at Oxford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 23.
He must also pay £90 in costs and a £40 surcharge, and had five points added to his licence.
ANDREW LIGHTLY, 57, of Kymin Road in The Kymin, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
His driving record was endorsed with six points at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 16.
The alleged offence involved a Citroen Berlingo being caught by a manned speed camera at Kingsway on Bridgend Industrial Estate – a 30mph limit – at 35mph on August 3 last year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.