WORK to upgrade the gas network in a Gwent area has begun – with a road set to be closed for two months.

Wales & West Utilities has begun ‘essential’ work to upgrade 2.5 kilometres of the gas network in Hafodyrynys.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of May and will see Crumlin Road - which runs parallel to the busy A472 - closed to traffic for the duration. A diversion will be in place along the A472.

Wales & West Utilities say the work will keep gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses and prepare for the transporting of hydrogen and biomethane.

MORE NEWS:

Adam Smith, who is managing the work for Wales & West Utilities, said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Pontypool.

“Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner, or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.

“We will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the work, whilst keeping inconvenience to a minimum for local people and road users.”