NEWPORT’S indoor market opens to the public today – March 19 – for the first time after a refurbishment.
The project, which is run by Loft Co, cost between £6.5 and £7 million and sees a modernised community market with space for events, gyms and offices alongside stalls and restaurants.
The foundations for Newport Market were laid on September 13, 1887 and was opened by then-Newport mayor Henry Faulkner on May 1, 1889.
READ MORE:
- Watch: 'An exciting time for Newport': Look inside city's refurbished market
- Check out these traders who will be part of Newport Market's grand re-opening
The Grade II listed building became a staple of the then town and a landmark of Newport as a city. Work began around January 2021 to refurbish the building.
Here we look back at the market throughout the decades.
Click through the gallery above to see all the pictures.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.