NEWPORT’S indoor market opens to the public today – March 19 – for the first time after a refurbishment.

The project, which is run by Loft Co, cost between £6.5 and £7 million and sees a modernised community market with space for events, gyms and offices alongside stalls and restaurants.

The foundations for Newport Market were laid on September 13, 1887 and was opened by then-Newport mayor Henry Faulkner on May 1, 1889.

The Grade II listed building became a staple of the then town and a landmark of Newport as a city. Work began around January 2021 to refurbish the building.

Here we look back at the market throughout the decades.

