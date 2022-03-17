PLANS to convert the upper floors of a Grade-II listed building in Pontypool into town centre apartments have been given the green light by councillors.

A planning application to revamp Pearl Assurance House in Hanbury Road to provide 16 apartments was unanimously supported by Torfaen council’s planning committee on Thursday.

Nine one-bedroom apartments, two two-bedroom apartments and five one-bedroom apartments which will be used as emergency accommodation for the homeless make up the proposed development.

The upper floors of the building are currently vacant, having previously been used as offices by Pearl Assurance and Torfaen council.

Three shops on the ground floor are not affected by the plans.

The scheme, which will be run by social landlord Melin Homes, will provide 100 per cent affordable housing.

Claire Hall, senior planner at Torfaen council, said the appearance of the ‘impressive’ building will be mostly unchanged, though solar panels will be put on the roof to improve energy efficiency.

Pontypool councillor Gaynor James welcomed the development.

“This sort of accommodation is very much needed and it’s making use of a fabulous building,” she said.

“It also hopefully brings a bit of money into the town as well when they are shopping.”

Cllr Stuart Ashley also supported the plans, and said it was important the development protects the building’s appearance and heritage.

Cllr Fay Jones asked about what would happen for residents who have cars.

No parking provision is included in the development.

Ms Hall said residents with cars would either need to park away from the site or find a different home with parking.

The building is located in the town centre, close to public transport links, and a cycle parking area with 16 spaces is included.

Cllr Janet Jones asked about the impact of the plans on schools in the area and education.

In response, Ms Hall said the council’s education department is satisfied there is enough capacity in the area already.

Cllr Jason O’Connell said the plans had his “full support”.

“There’s nothing not to like about this application,” he said.

A separate listed building application will also require approval before work starts on the project.