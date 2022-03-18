A FORMER office block on a Cwmbran industrial estate will be sold for £500,000 by Torfaen council.
Torfaen council has formally agreed to accept an offer for the 1.2-acre site on the Springvale Industrial Estate which was most recently used by Torfaen Training.
The site includes a two-storey office block, a standalone building known as The Bungalow, a garage and car parking spaces.
The building known as The Bungalow will continue to be used as a hairdressers under a lease agreement.
Torfaen council’s cabinet agreed to declared the unit as surplus to council requirements last May and it was subsequently marketed for sale.
The highest offer, for £500,000, was made by “a reputable property investor”, according to a council report.
The property, located on Torfaen’s largest industrial estate, will be sold subject to the lease and occupation of The Bungalow.
A report says Torfaen Training, which offers traineeships and apprenticeships in a range of subjects, were the most recent occupiers of the office block.
Cllr Kelly Preston, executive member for resources, approved to formally accept the offer as an executive member decision on Wednesday.
