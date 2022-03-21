A WORKSHOP to allow children to identify places in Newport where they feel safe or unsafe, will help Gwent Police create their policing plans.

Roma pupils at Maindee Primary School took part in a Safe Spaces workshop with officers, who listened to the pupils’ concerns and provided reassurance when needed.

The session was arranged by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent as a follow-up to a meeting in December between the school, Sally Holland - then children’s commissioner for Wales - and Eleri Thomas, deputy police and crime commissioner for Gwent.

Maindee Primary School equity lead, Martine Smith, said: “Working in partnership to build trust and relationships is vital for the safety and betterment for our community. Having the right to safe places to play is a right all children in Wales deserve.”

Gwent Police will use the information in the development of its local policing plan,s and are working to put children and young people at the heart of decision-making.

Jeff Cuthbert, police and crime commissioner for Gwent, said: “I welcome the Safe Spaces sessions and hope to run similar sessions in schools across Gwent, going forward.

“The way in which we work with children and young people today can have a far-reaching impact on the quality of lives of those involved and the attitudes and culture of society in the future.

“The voices of children and young people must be heard and respected.

"I was pleased that pupils talked openly and honestly about the places they feel safe, including their homes, school and at community house.

"However, I was also concerned that they do not feel safe in some of the areas that they should.

“I know that Gwent Police is working productively with the school, pupils, and their families to help break down barriers and create a trusted relationship.

“By working in partnership with the school, pupils and families, vulnerable communities can become empowered to report crime, understand the dangers of drugs and anti-social behaviour, and spot the signs of county line activity.”