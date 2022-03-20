A STUNNING Tudor-style farmhouse is on the market in Gwent, complete with 72 acres of land.

Croes Vaen is a impressive chunk of land, with the jewel in the crown certainly the farmhouse itself.

Consisting of six bedrooms and two bathrooms, it is stunningly designed, and unlike anything else currently on the market in the area.

Located near to Rockfield in Monmouthshire, it is also described as having good transport links to South Wales, the Midlands, and London.

Brought to market by Williams Associates Chartered Surveyors, it comes with a £1,700,000 asking price.

You can find out just what’s so good about this one below.

What’s so special about this one?





You might think that £1,700,000 is quite steep for a property.

Certainly, you’re not likely to find that much spare change down the back of your sofa.

But, when you take a look around the farmhouse, and consider just how much land it comes with, it all starts to make sense.

The farmhouse is located on a huge chunk of land (Credit: Williams Associates Chartered Surveyors)

The property is described by the selling agent as a “substantial stone-built Grade II Listed farmhouse in an Arts and Crafts Tudor style.”

A completely unique home, it was designed by the architect Sir Aston Webb, in around 1890.

If that name rings a bell, it might be because he designed parts of the façade of Buckingham Palace.

He was also responsible for architecture work at the Victoria law courts in Birmingham, and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

A view inside the property (Credit: Williams Associates Chartered Surveyors)

Inside, it has been tastefully decorated in a way that is sympathetic to its original design.

Now, that does mean that it is perhaps lacking in some modern features and fittings, but it would certainly not look out of place in a period drama such as Downton Abbey.

There are a number of original features such as Mullion windows, while the living accommodation is set out over two floors.

The dining room (Credit: Williams Associates Chartered Surveyors)

And, with six bedrooms, there is certainly scope to reconfigure some of these into home offices, or fitness room, or otherwise.

The possibilities in that regard are wide ranging.

Outside, there is permanent pasture orchards and woodland extending to approximately 72 acres.

There is also a range of modern agricultural buildings which can be accessed separately to the property.

Brought to market by Williams Associates Chartered Surveyors, it can be viewed on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, they can be contacted on 01873 840726.