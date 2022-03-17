THE family of a woman murdered by her husband paid tribute to the police officers who helped bring their mother’s killer to justice today.

Speaking outside Cardiff Crown Court, the son of Linda Minahan - previously known as Linda Maggs - gave an emotional statement, in which he praised the work of Gwent Police in helping put David Maggs behind bars.

Maggs, 71, will serve at least 20 years in jail before he is eligible for parole, after a jury found him guilty of murder.

He had admitted killing his wife at their home in Sebastopol, Pontypool on February 6 last year.

Speaking on behalf of his family, Mr Minahan said: “I would like to thank all of the Gwent Police officers involved in the investigation.

“Also a special thanks to the prosecution team, especially Mike Jones QC and the crown prosecution service.

“We’d also like to thank all the witnesses who gave evidence in court.

“Without all your hard work, dedication, support and understanding, we would never have got justice for our mother.

“You have all gone above and beyond to help us through what has been the worst time of our lives.

“We will never be able to thank you all enough.”

DCI Laura Bartley also read a statement on behalf of Gwent Police.

“Our thoughts today are very much with the family and friends of Linda Minahan, who have lost a much-loved mother, nan and friend,” she said.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the family for their incredible courage and dignity throughout this undoubtedly painful process.

“Our priority throughout this investigation was seeking justice for Linda and her family.

“We know that today’s sentencing will never bring Linda back. However, we hope this outcome brings comfort to all who knew and loved her.

“This was a deeply distressing incident, which ended in tragedy.

“It is very likely that David Maggs, because of his callous actions, will spend his remaining days behind bars serving his prison sentence.”