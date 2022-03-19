THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like causing or inciting girls to engage in sexual activity, assault, affray and drug dealing.

We look at their cases.

Jordan Parton

A children’s entertainer and magician blackmailed schoolgirls into performing sex acts for him online which he would film after he had groomed them on Snapchat.

Paedophile Jordan Parton, 22, from Newport, threatened to send the movies and photographs to the parents and friends of his victims if they didn’t keep doing as he told them.

He preyed on underage girls and hoarded nearly 1,000 indecent images of them in sexual poses.

Parton was jailed for 11 years.

MORE NEWS: Husband who 'cruelly' murdered his wife as she lay in bed jailed for life

Joshua James

Armed robber Joshua James threatened to kneecap a man with a claw hammer before stealing his car and leading police on a high-speed chase.

He outran officers following the pursuit through Abergavenny and kicked one in the chest when they came to arrest him later that morning.

The defendant, 29, from Risca, pleaded guilty to robbery, dangerous driving, assaulting an emergency worker and resisting arrest.

James was jailed for four years and seven months.

READ MORE: Drug dealer who went on to kill jailed for trafficking amphetamine

Joey Morgan

A paedophile threatened to blast a policewoman in the head with a gun when she came to supervise him after his conviction for downloading child abuse images.

PC Lauren Lynch thought she was going to die during her terrifying ordeal at the home of sex offender Joey Morgan.

The 49-year-old, of Armory Court, Ebbw Vale, pleaded guilty to committing affray on April 20, 2021.

The defendant was also being sentenced after he was found guilty by a jury following a trial of further offences of possessing indecent images.

He was jailed for four years.

Joshua Edwards

A man bit his girlfriend in the face in an alcohol-fuelled attack after they had been to a funeral.

Joshua Edwards, 41, from Newport, bit his then-partner’s cheek when they had returned home from a memorial service.

The defendant, of Maesglas Close, who pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, was jailed for 10 months.

Joshua Aspell

A drug dealer moved from Newport to Llanelli where he took over a vulnerable woman’s flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine.

Joshua Aspell was arrested after a raid by Dyfed-Powys Police in January.

The 25-year-old was jailed for nearly six years at Swansea Crown Court.

Ben Morgan

A drug dealer who owed £13,000 to a trafficker higher up the chain was jailed for more than five years.

Ben Morgan, 36, from Tredegar, was involved in the supply of cocaine, crack cocaine, amphetamine, Valium and a sedative called benzodiazepine.

This was his third drug dealing conviction.