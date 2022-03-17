A ‘SUBSTANTIAL donation’ will be made to a South Wales children's hospice in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Princess was Tŷ Hafan’s first patron until her death in 1997 and instrumental in fundraising for the build of the charity's hospice.

Patrick Jephson, who served as private secretary to the Princess between 1988 and 1996, has announced he is making the donation after he received an undisclosed settlement from the BBC following the publication of the Dyson Report, which looked into the means by which Martin Bashir obtained his 1995 Panorama interview with the Princess.

Lord Dyson, a former master of the rolls and head of civil justice, was appointed to look into the circumstances surrounding the explosive 1995 interview, which famously featured Diana saying: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

The investigation was launched after Earl Spencer alleged that Bashir showed him fake financial documents relating to his sister’s former private secretary and another former royal household member, and told outlandish and untrue stories about the royal family to gain access to the princess.

The documents falsely suggested the individuals were being paid for keeping the princess under surveillance.

A BBC statement said: “The BBC and Commander Patrick Jephson have reached a settlement following publication of the Dyson Report.

“The BBC accepts and acknowledges that serious harm was caused to Commander Jephson as a result of the circumstances in which the 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales was obtained, which have become apparent as a result of the Dyson Report.

An aerial shot of Tŷ Hafan in the Vale of Glamorgan. Picture: Tŷ Hafan.

“The BBC apologises unreservedly to Commander Jephson for the harm caused to him and has paid his legal costs.

“The BBC has also paid Commander Jephson a substantial sum in damages, which he intends to donate in full to British charities nominated by him.”

Mr Jephson said: “After more than 25 years, it is a relief finally to reach a conclusion to this painful episode.

“I am grateful to Lord Dyson and the journalists whose tenacity has brought the truth to light, and I now look forward to donating the damages I have been awarded to Tŷ Hafan, the hospice for children in Wales, in memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.”

Registered Nurse Katie Bonne with Ollie, one of the children who uses Tŷ Hafan services. Picture: Tŷ Hafan.

Maria Timon Samra, chief executive of Tŷ Hafan, said: “On behalf of the children and families we support at Tŷ Hafan, I would like to thank Patrick Jephson for his thoughtful and generous donation. This will help enable Tŷ Hafan to continue to provide vital care and support for hundreds of children with life-limiting conditions, and their families in Wales with whom we work every year.

“As our first patron Diana, Princess of Wales, was a massive supporter of our charity and played an integral role in its foundation.

Chief executive of Tŷ Hafan Maria Timon Samra. Picture: Tŷ Hafan.

“In 1995, she persuaded her friend, renowned opera star Luciano Pavarotti, to perform a concert at Cardiff Castle to raise money for our charity.

“Thanks to this we were able to commence building our hospice in 1996. Further boosted by the kindness and generosity of the amazing Welsh public, Tŷ Hafan opened its doors to children for the first time in 1999.

“This donation is a great tribute to Princess Diana and Prince Charles's invaluable contribution to Tŷ Hafan and will help us to ensure that her legacy of love lives on in Wales, helping some of the most vulnerable children and families to make the most of their short but precious lives.

“Princess Diana’s patronage transitioned to His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales, in 2001 and he continues to support us in being a lifeline to those children and families who need our services.”

For more information and to make a donation go to tyhafan.org or call 02920 532255.