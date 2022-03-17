FILMING is under way on a major BBC One adaptation - set in Monmouthshire - of Mo Hayder’s Jack Caffery novels.

Londoner Ukweli Roach will play DI Jack Caffrey, who is described as young man searching for himself, in the six part drama Wolf.

The "nail-biting and deeply disturbing" sees Caffrey obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his ten year-old brother in the nineties.

In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised.

The two narratives collide in a race against time in the drama which also stars Welsh actor Iwan Rheon of Game of Thrones fame, Sian Reese-Williams of Line of Duty; and Bend It Like Beckham star Juliet Stevenson.

She plays intelligent, yet neurotic, housewife Matilda Anchor-Ferrers while Welsman Owen Teale, who has featured in Line of Duty and Game of Thrones, is her wealthy and well-connected husband Oliver Anchor-Ferrers.

Former dancer Mr Roach, who featured in videos for Mariah Carey and Kyle Minogue before starring in the Streetdance 3D film, said he is excited to be working on the adaptation written by Megan Gallagher whose previous credits include Borderliner and Suspicion.

"I’m honoured to be taking on the role of Jack Caffrey in Wolf," said Mr Roach, who has also featured in The Midwich Cuckoos, Blindspot and Humans.

"Megan Gallagher has brought Mo Hayder’s dark storylines into focus in a way that will be challenging, but also every actor’s dream. I can’t wait to bring Jack to life,"

The BBC has said filming has begun in Wales, but hasn't disclosed where, and the series of six-hour long episodes are produced by award-winning Hartswood Films, which is behind Sherlock and Dracula, and APC Studios.

No date has been announced for when the episodes will be aired but they will be shown on BBC One and the iPlayer.