THE world-famous book town of Hay-on-Wye is to host its first LGBTQIA+ Pride event.
Friends Graham Nolan and Helen Jane Campbell, who work and live in the Herefordshire border town, founded the registered charity.
They have announced the event will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Hay Castle and the Globe at Hay.
Their first fundraiser took place on February 24 with live music and entertainment at the venue.
Now in a 'love letter' to Hay-on-Wye the organisers are asking for support and donations through their Go Fund Me page with a goal to raise £18,000.
Helen Jane Campbell said: "Growing up LGBTQ+ in small towns and rural areas can be challenging and isolating.
"Please support us to develop events and spaces created intentionally for our LGBTQ+ community and allies in Hay-on-Wye and the surrounding area.
"Everyone is welcome in this celebration of our diversity, and your donation will help us to deliver our first ever Hay Pride celebration.
"We want to make our first-ever Pride truly accessible, diverse, safe, and open to all — which is why we are fundraising now, so we can put on a vibrant event to make our town truly proud.
The group will be holding further community LGBTQ+ events both before and after the first-ever Hay Pride.
- This article originally appeared on our sister site the Hereford Times.
