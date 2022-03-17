AN OBEDIENT dog from the Vale of Glamorgan won a trophy at Crufts 2022.

Eight-year-old border collie, Luca, was one of the dogs representing Wales in the inter-regional obedience competition at Crufts 2022.

Trainer Carolyn Heath, along with her husband Rick - and Luca - travelled from Wenvoe to the competition – run by The Kennel Club and deemed the world’s greatest dog show - in England.

Although dog training is a hobby for Ms Hearth, rather than a full-time job, she has 30 years of experience in dog show rings. She is a member of GSD Dog Club of Wales Training Club and receives support from professional mentors.

Luca, who also qualified for Crufts 2019 but failed the last challenge, was unstoppable in this year's event - winning the competition and being awarded a trophy.

“It’s a long process to qualify for Crufts,” said husband Mr Heath.

“This is the second time Luca has qualified and he nailed everything this year.

“He came in first place and was asked to stay behind to do a demonstration in the ring – we are really happy.

“It was a long day, but worthwhile.”

The trio travelled from Wenvoe and stayed at a bed and breakfast ahead of the event so Luca could have his time to shine in the prestigious competition.

“I was the most nervous watching the final exercise,” added Mr Heath.

“Carolyn doesn’t look at the score as she doesn’t want the pressure so – although she knew she was doing well – she didn’t know that she was winning.”

Although the trio had to head back to Wenvoe after the competition, Mr Heath had anticipated the day would go well so had a bottle ready – meaning Ms Heath could enjoy a celebratory bubbly on their travels.

Due to Luca’s success in Crufts 2022 he has automatically qualified for the event in 2023.

And – if all goes as planned – it is hoped that Luca and his female friend Eva, will be welcoming puppies into the world later this year and that Eva will qualify for Crufts in a few years time.