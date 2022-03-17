THE £6.3m town centre development on Western Quayside, Haverfordwest, has been delayed due to the discovery of artefacts and human remains dating back to the 14th Century.

Pembrokeshire County Council is beginning to outline the next steps to redevelop the Western Quayside in Haverfordwest, but not before a significant archaeological dig is complete.

Dyfed Archaeological Trust is working at the retail and hospitality redevelopment site for 18 weeks following the discovery.

A former 19th to 20th century iron foundry once occupied the site, but below that emerging evidence of a cemetery is coming to light.

The cemetery is believed to be associated with the medieval friary of St. Saviour’s, whose exact location has never been ascertained. It is hoped that remains of friary buildings will be identified.

Rachel Moxey, head of development and regeneration at Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “This is a rare opportunity to carry out an archaeological excavation within the town.

“I want to thank residents, and local heritage groups for their support during these archaeological works – and I was fascinated by the enthusiasm and what has been unearthed to date.”

Ancient artefacts found at Western Quayside construction site, Haverfordwest

Fran Murphy from Dyfed Archaeological Trust said: “This is the first major archaeological excavation to have taken place in the medieval town of Haverfordwest and will tell us so much about the continuous development of this thriving town through the ages, and its vital connection with the Western Cleddau River.

“It will give us insights into how people lived and died, their occupations, what they ate and drank even, and prove a valuable source of information for years to come.”

Terry Edwards, JWC’s managing director said: ‘‘During the course of any conservation construction project, you have the potential to seriously impact the important archaeological remains that have been left behind.

“We have a responsibility to mitigate the potentially-damaging effects of any development we work upon.”

Cllr Thomas Tudor, county councillor for the town’s Castle Ward, added: “This important archaeological heritage excavation site will enable us to provide an educated history of human activity over hundreds of years in the centre of Haverfordwest and it will be acknowledged as a resource of unique cultural and social value.”