NEWBRIDGE artist Pat Killian showcased his latest work at the WBA featherweight title fight between Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan last weekend.

Mr Killian travelled up to the Nottingham on Thursday [March 10] and exhibited his artwork ahead of the fight.

And the morning after Wood’s incredible turnaround, both fighters signed the artwork at the official fight hotel.

“I went up on the Thursday and exhibited on the Friday at the Albert Hall Conference Centre in Nottingham," said Mr Killian. "I went to the fight hotel and displayed the picture there over the weekend.

“I turned up [at the hotel] on the Sunday morning after the fight and they both turned up and signed the painting.

“I didn’t know that they were going to be coming down when they did. It was a stroke of luck they came down.

“It was an amazing result and what an amazing fight. The heart that Leigh showed was unbelievable.”

With the boxing schedule returning to normality, Mr Killian said he was now able to exhibit his work on a more regular basis.

“Boxxer (a boxing promotional company) had a headline bill in Cardiff with [Chris] Eubank Jnr v [Liam] Williams. I had a live painting at the official fight hotel,” he said. “After that, I was in Manchester to exhibit at [Amir] Khan v [Kell] Brook.

“Then Ben Shalom, chief executive of Boxxer, asked if I could exhibit all three at the official fight hotel in Glasgow [for Taylor v Catterall]. Each of the pieces tell a story.

“Then Matchroom put this bill [Wood v Conlan] on last week, so I made a point to get to that one too.

“It’s great to be back on the scene and exhibiting.”

I am very proud to announce that I am now the official Artist to the Fighters Only brand ~ including bespoke artwork for its International Magazine and The Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards! #ufc #mma #killianart #FightersOnly #khabib @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/xk4qex5mqJ — Patrick J. Killian (@Pat_KillianArt) December 26, 2021

Looking ahead Mr Killian – who was named as the official artist of the Fighters Only Magazine World Mixed Martial Arts awards in December – said he was still planning what his next fight exhibitions would be, although the all-British clash between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte on April 23 would be on the list.

“Obviously there’s the Fury v Whyte fight, I’ll be doing something for that,” he said. “But I need to have a look at the schedule. There’s [Katie] Taylor v [‎Amanda] Serrano – that’ll be in New York. It’ll be nice to capture that one – it’s a big fight.”