A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CHARLI JO TAYLOR, 27, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty and failing to provide a specimen on February 12.

BETHAN ROSE CAREY, 24, of Lewis Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drink driving with 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A469, Hengoed, on February 5.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ABBIE WHITE, 29, of Chartist Way, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Husband who 'cruelly' murdered his wife as she lay in bed jailed for life

ANTHONY WILLIAMS, 47, of Llwyn Celyn, Llys Onnen, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JORDAN LEE YEARSLEY, 28, of Old Pant Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ARJUN SINGH LANDA, 31, of Is Fryn, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ISAC CIRPACI, 20, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER MEYRICK, 33, of Pen Y Waun Road, Trinant, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.