A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

GUY SEABOURNE, 35, of Grove Avenue, Llanfoist, Monmouthshire, was jailed for 44 weeks after he pleaded guilty to theft from Aldi, Morrisons and B&M in Abergavenny, burglary with intent, breaching a criminal behaviour order and breaching a suspended prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay £331.62 in compensation.

MICHAEL PARRY, 63, of Oaklands Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Stafford Road on February 11.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN MARTIN PARRY, 33, of The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool, was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted driving while disqualified in Caerphilly on September 7, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 44 months and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

KARL ANTHONY PUGH, 43, of Western Valley Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £501 in compensation, fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police officer and stealing plants worth £100.

KAYLEIGH LOUISE BROOKS, 33, of Queen Street, Abertillery, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted drink driving at Oakdale Business Park, Blackwood, with 88 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on February 10.

She was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 21 months and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

WILLIAM COULSTRING, 44, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Stafford Road on August 27, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £649 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANN HACKLAND, 70, of Cwm Draw Court, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Highmead while using a hand-held mobile telephone on August 15, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

TYRONE POWER, 52, of Howe Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

COLIN JOHN NIBLETT, 41, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted possession of 10 wraps of heroin and possession of cannabis on Commercial Street, Newport, on December 15, 2021.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

MARIUS SCARLAT, 28, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.