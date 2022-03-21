A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ANITA MAY LANE, 45, of Glan Gavenny, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drink driving with 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4042 on February 9.

She was ordered to pay £800 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAKE MALNATI, 27, of The Newlands, Llantilio Pertholey, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and ecstasy in his blood at the Sugar Loaf car park on September 16, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £481 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYRON ASTEL MURPHY, 20, of Navigation Street, Trethomas, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted public disorder on January 28.

He was ordered to pay £207 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

STACEY WILLIAM GARDINER, 35, of Bedwellty Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink driving with 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Woodbine Road on February 13.

He was ordered to pay £762 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID LEE SMITH, 35, of Whitworth Terrace Lower, Georgetown, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HUGH FREDERICK THOMAS WESTON, 53, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £559 in costs, compensation, a fine and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder and the criminal damage of plant pots on August 21, 2021.

CARINA DOWN, 45, of Preston Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICULAE FLORINOPRICA, 32, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PHILIP JOHN LARCOMBE, 55, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.