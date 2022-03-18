A POPULAR bakery in Newport is a finalist in the Best of Welsh Business Awards.
Wrens Bakery, on Caerleon Road, has been a part of Newport for almost 30 years and is among finalist for ‘best takeaway’ in the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022.
Established by Ian Wren in 1984, this independent bakery is a specialist in bread, confectionary, pastries, and filled baguettes. The bakery also makes celebration cakes and fresh cream gateaux.
What has the team at Wrens Bakery said about being a finalist?
“The team at Wrens always have a huge focus on product quality and customer satisfaction.
“We are always made to feel that we are a massive part of the community of St Julians and the surrounding parts of Newport.
“Being nominated for this award has a great boost to all the staff, working so hard through the pandemic this shows it is always worth the tremendous efforts at the front of the shop and behind the scenes.”
Which businesses are in this category?
The six finalists for ‘best takeaway’ in the Best of Welsh Business Awards are:
- Burger Boys Gwent;
- Taffel A Tan;
- Wrens Bakery;
- Little Steak Hut;
- Shark Bite Burgers;
- The Hot Bread Shop.
How can I find out more?
You can find Wrens Bakery on Facebook at facebook.com/Wrens-Bakery-Newport-107271600864495
You can check out all the categories and finalists for the awards at https://bestofwelshbusinessawards.co.uk
