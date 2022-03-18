FLORENCE + The Machine has announced that she will be going on tour in 2022.
The singer will be visiting eight venues across the UK in November.
The tour comes following the announcement of her new album Dance Fever which is set to be released on May 13.
So far from the highly anticipated new album, she has released three singles: My Love, King and Heaven Is Here.
Sharing the news on Twitter the singer also shared that £1 of every ticket sold will be donated to Choose Love an organisation supporting refugees and displaced people globally.
Dance Fever Tour 🌕✨— florence welch (@florencemachine) March 18, 2022
Pre-order the new album from the UK official store, including a limited number of new signed formats, before 5pm on Tuesday 22nd March for access to pre-sale tickets. Presale for UK and Dublin dates only. https://t.co/HjWVT9X3OY pic.twitter.com/2DfhmtjJfk
Florence + The Machine UK tour dates:
- Wednesday 16th November 2022: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
- Friday 18th November 2022: London The O2 Arena
- Saturday 19th November 2022: London The O2 Arena
- Monday 21st November 2022: Bournemouth International Centre
- Tuesday 22nd November 2022: Manchester AO Arena
- Thursday 24th November 2022: Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Friday 25th November 2022: Leeds First Direct Arena
- Sunday 27th November 2022: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Monday 28th November 2022: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
How to get tickets to Florence + The Machine:
If you want to see the iconic act live then you can get presale tickets by preordering the new album before 5pm on Tuesday 22nd March.
Whilst general sale tickets go live at 9am on Friday, March 25 via Ticketmaster.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.