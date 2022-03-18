LEEDS band Kaiser Chiefs have announced they will be doing a huge UK tour later this year.
Most known for their hit songs Ruby and I Predict a Riot the band's new tour will be called All Together and they will visit 13 venues including Leeds First Direct Arena.
The band will be supported by popular rock indie bands The Fratellis and The Sherlocks across the different dates.
Sharing the news on their Twitter Kaiser Chiefs said: "We’re so excited to announce we’re going on tour across the UK this November with very special guests The Fratellis and The Sherlocks."
We’re so excited to announce we’re going on tour across the UK this November with very special guests The Fratellis and The Sherlocks 🙌🥳 To get early access to tickets on Wednesday 23rd March at 9am, sign up here. General on sale Friday 25th March 9am. https://t.co/ocwZRTnicQ pic.twitter.com/qOeVZjNZAT— Kaiser Chiefs (@KaiserChiefs) March 18, 2022
Kaiser Chiefs UK Tour dates:
- Wednesday 2nd November 2022: Swansea Arena
- Thursday 3rd November 2022: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
- Saturday 5th November 2022: London The O2
- Monday 7th November 2022: Newcastle City Hall
- Tuesday 8th November 2022: Hull Bonus Arena
- Thursday 10th November 2022: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- Friday 11th November 2022: Glasgow Hydro
- Sat 12th November 2022: Leeds First Direct Arena
- Mon 14th November 2022: Brighton Centre
- Tuesday 15th November 2022: Plymouth Pavilions
- Thursday 17th November 2022: Bournemouth International Centre
- Friday18th November 2022: Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Saturday 19th November 2022: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
How to get tickets to the Kaiser Chiefs:
If you want to see the iconic indie band then you have the choice of the presale or general sale.
Presale tickets go live at 9am on Wednesday, March 23 via Ticketmaster.
You can also get general sale tickets on Friday March 25 at 9am via Ticketmaster.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.