BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend is back this summer and tickets go on sale today.

Taking place from May 27 to May 29, the BBC has moved the sell-out event to Coventry's War Memorial Park with Ed Sheeran, Lorde and Calvin Harris among the headlining acts.

While a big chunk of tickets are available for locals, there is a pot of tickets available for music fans around the country - but you'll have to be quick because there aren't that many to go round.

Here's how you can buy a ticket for one of the hottest gigs in town.

How are tickets for Radio 1's Big Weekend allocated?





Tickets will go on sale at 18:30pm on Friday 18th March and only via Ticketmaster.

Each year Radio 1 partners with the local council, which means residents living in the area get a number of tickets reserved just for them.

Tickets are dived into three 'pots':

Pot 1: 60% of the tickets will initially be reserved for Coventry City Council residents. These tickets will be reserved for seven days until 5pm on Thursday, March 24, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.

Pot 2: 25% of the tickets will initially be reserved for those living in remaining ‘CV’ postcodes, all Birmingham ‘B’ postcodes and selected Leicester postcodes (LE1,2,3,4,5,6,8,9,10,17,18,19). These tickets will be reserved for seven days until 5pm on Thursday, March 24, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.

Pot 3: The remaining 15% of tickets are available for the rest of the UK.

If you are part of pot 1 or 2 then you can get your tickets by entering the postcode of your home address when purchasing tickets.

How much Radio 1 Big Weekend Coventry tickets cost

Tickets are split into days, with 8,000 tickets available for Friday and 39,500 up for grabs for Saturday and Sunday.

Friday tickets cost £12.50 (+£2.50 booking fee per ticket) - these are either sold in pairs or individually with a maximum of two tickets per person.

Saturday and Sunday tickets will cost £21.50 (+£4.50 booking fee per ticket) and will be sold in pairs or individually with a maximum of two tickets per person.

Plus, you can only purchase a maximum of two tickets for either Saturday or Sunday (but not for both).

It's important to note that refunds will only be considered if the event is cancelled or postponed.

Tickets will go on sale at 18:30pm on Friday 18th March and only via Ticketmaster.

Get tickets to any of the days here.