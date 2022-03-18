GREAT Scott! LEGO has unveiled a Back to the Future set and we can't wait to get the engines fired up for December 4, 1985.

Wait a minute Doc, are you telling me LEGO has built a time machine? Well, kind of.

The Danish toy company has recreated one of the most iconic cars of all time: the beloved time-travelling Delorean.

Here's what comes in the new Brick to the Future set and don't worry, unlike the original, you won't need 1.21 gigawatts to get it up and running.

A woman holding the LEGO Back to The Future Delorean set. Credit: LEGO

LEGO Back to the Future Delorean set

Fans of cult classic will be able to build the LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine for themselves just like Doc Brown.

Builders will be able to choose to create the car from either the first, second or third movie.

The set also comes complete with a light-up flux capacitor, a box of plutonium, Marty’s hoverboard and LEGO minifigure versions of Doc Brown and Marty McFly.

“Universal, Amblin Entertainment and the Back to the Future filmmakers are delighted to have partnered with the LEGO team in the creation of this fantastic kit,” said Bob Gale, co-writer and co-producer of the trilogy.

Mr Gale added: “In the movie, Doc Brown spent almost 30 years and his entire family fortune to build his Time Machine. Fortunately, you’ll be able to build this LEGO model in significantly less time and with far less expense – although your completed version will be unable to travel through time!”

It has been faithfully reimagined with details from the film trilogy including wheels that fold down for flight mode and time travel once you've got to 88 miles per hour!

Three LEGO Deloreans. Credit: LEGO

The Delorean set includes a light-up flux capacitor, printed dashboard dates, opening gull-wing doors and hood and many more Easter eggs.

You'll even find a banana and tin can, to power the Mr. Fusion device as seen on the vehicle just like at the end of the first movie.

Sven Franic, LEGO Set Designer commented: “Since its release in the 1985, Back to the Future continues to be a cult film and a favourite for generations of fans all over the world – including myself. I had so much fun reliving my favourite moments from all three films on this exciting and nostalgic design adventure.

“The shared timelessness of LEGO bricks and the Back to the Future franchise is something we really wanted to capture for this set, so we hope fans will enjoy racing through time in LEGO style.”

The Back To The Future set costs £149.99 and will be available for purchase from April 1 via the LEGO website.

Watch LEGO's Back to the Future short film

To celebrate the launch, the LEGO Group have brought Doc and Marty back for one more mission in their own animated short film.

The animated adventure sees the intrepid LEGO minifigure duo travel through time to try and fix the time machine.

They are taking Doc and Marty back on one more mission in the new “Brick to the Future” animated short.

LEGO went back to where it all started - the famous Backlot at Universal Studios in Hollywood- where Back to the Future was filmed, to capture the three LEGO models alongside the original DeLorean Time Machine as seen in the films.

Watch the new animated short on Lego.com/bttf now.

A woman putting together the LEGO Delorean. Credit: LEGO

LEGO Back to the Future London launch event

If nobody calls you chicken, be among one of the first to get their hands on the Time Machine set a special themed event in London.

Roads? Where you're going you'll need them - the launch is taking place at LEGO Store Leicester Square.

You'll get a chance to pose for a photo with a real life DeLorean outside the store, star on your own iconic Back to the Future movie poster and capture a photo print out to share with friends.

There will even be an opportunity for some lucky fans to meet LEGO designer Sven Franic and get their set signed.