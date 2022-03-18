GYMSHARK has launched a sale and if you’re looking to update your wardrobe, you’re in luck.

With more than 1,000 sale items across the men’s and women’s sections of the website combined, there’s plenty to choose from.

The sale gives you the chance to get up to 50% discount on selected lines.

So, if you ever needed an excuse to treat yourself, this really is it.

Gymshark sale

Here’s a roundup of some of the items that are included in the Gymshark sale.

At just £12.50 down from £25 you can look stylish and feel comfy in these Pippa Training Joggers in Burgundy. Also available in Light Pink (£12.50) and Black (£17.50), you can’t go wrong. Add them to your online Gymshark basket here.

Be prepared for the warmer months with these new Adapt Camo Seamless Shorts. They could be yours for £30.40 instead of £38. Matching items are available and they come in a range of colours.

Buy them here.

Alternatively, you could give the Pulse 2 in 1 Shorts a go. These shorts are available in a few different colours with Teal being in sale for £21 and Yellow are available for £17.50, both down from £35.

Buy them here.

Add some pattern to your fitness fits with the Adapt Ombre Seamless Leggings, available in multiple colours including Light Blue Marl/Light Blue, Light Purple Marl/Purple, Orange Marl/Pink plus more.

Buy them here for £35.

This matching Adapt Ombre Seamless Sports Bra is also discounted at £30.40, down from £38.

Other matching items are also available in a range of colours. Buy the Sports Bra here.

Also included in the sale is a range of men’s gymwear including this Legacy Drop Arm Tank. It could be yours for £14.40 when you buy it in the Gymshark sale.

While the Grey version isn’t in the sale, the Black version of the Power Stringer is discounted with 30% off, making it available to buy for £15.40 rather than £22.

Buy it here.

Add a layer to your gym outfit with the Arrival Woven Full Zip Jacket. Before the sale, it was £35 but now it can be yours for £14, a 60% reduction. With just three sizes left, you’ll need to be quick.

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new hoodie, look no further. This Bold Hoodie is available for £27 in Green, £32 in Black and £24 in Green Print. The other colours are not included the sale.

Buy it here.

With the days getting warmer, you might want to opt for shorts and these Sport Shorts are down to £20 in all colours: Navy, Green and Charcoal.

Buy them here.

You can find the full range of sale items via the Gymshark website here.