BUSINESSES in Newport have asked for parents to step in to help stamp out problems caused by young people gathering in the city centre on evenings and weekends.

Newport Business against Crime (NBaC), a partnership between businesses, police, the council and other agencies aimed at stamping out crime and anti-social behaviour, said it had received a number of reports of incidents including racial abuse towards shop staff, problems in leisure and fast food restaurants, and taunting of security staff in recent months.

Some staff are reportedly asking employers not to allocate work to them on certain evenings and weekends.

The organisation also said young people have also been spotted running over parked cars and causing damage to equipment in shopping centres.

Staff in shops have reportedly suffered racial abuse from youngsters.

The head of NBaC Bob Bevan, has called for parents to take a more active role in helping prevent these issues escalating.

“Newport is a safe place," he said. "But, as in all other towns and cities, it has a recurring problem with a very small number of young persons coming into the city centre and causing problems.

“These individuals are regularly identified and diverted from their behaviour by the police, CCTV, and local youth services.

“However, in recent months the numbers of young persons visiting at evenings and weekends have been meeting without any specific purpose has risen.

The city centre has also seen problems with graffiti in recent months.

“We know that many problems and incidents are caused by individual persons. So, the NBaC plea to parents, guardians, youth workers, clubs, and teachers on behalf of your family and neighbours who work in the city centre and every premises, organisation and business is please remind young people of their personal, family and community responsibilities and keep them out of trouble.”

Mr Bevan made clear that the organisation did not want to drive youngsters away from the city centre - but for the small number who have been causing problems to be more considerate of the impact of their behaviour.

“Individual businesses and shopping centres do not want to be seen as 'killjoys' or stop young people using the city centre,” he said.

“They just want their staff, customers, and all visitors young and old to all have a great time and to visit them again next week.

“We just want parents to ask their children before they head out, where they’re going, who they’re going with and why they’re going there – followed up with an ‘I don’t want you hanging around the street just for the sake of it causing a nuisance’ and hopefully that help prevent some of the problems.”

Gwent Police declined to comment.