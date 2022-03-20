HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Thelma is and eight-year-old female Caucasian Shepherd who spent her life living in a yard. She is the biggest sweetheart and her perfect life is full of snuggles and having a snooze on her duvet. She can be the only dog in the house and can live with teenagers and older.

One-year-old St Bernard Jade is cuddly and playful but needs someone who has experience with large dogs and will be confident and firm enough to work with her on her behaviour and training as she grows. She wouldn’t be an ideal dog for homes with young children. She will need a house which has plenty of space inside and outside and can live as an only dog.

Nine-month-old Pomeranian, Focus, is looking for an adult-only home with another friendly dog. The puppy arrived at the shelter from a breeder as an unsold puppy. The rescue say he is currently quite scared and freezes at human contact. He currently relies on his pawsome friends at the shelter.

Six-month-old Arrow is a Saluki cross Whippet. She arrived at the centre with her siblings. She enjoys a fuss and being handled and is a happy dog. She would be perfect for an active home with people who have experience of her or similar breeds. She would need a home with no cats or small furry animals.

Krisp is a three-year-old German Shepherd who is currently being fostered. She is a timid dog but is slowly adjusting to and embracing home life. She needs to have a calm household with another kind dog as she is still very nervous and would need support from another four-legged friend.