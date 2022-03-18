PUBLIC Health Wales has reported eight Covid-related deaths – including one in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
According to the latest data from Public Health Wales there have been 1,935 newly reported cases of Covid – including 36 residents outside Wales – and eight Covid-related deaths.
One of these deaths occurred in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (UHB) area.
Public Health Wales has also reported one Covid-related death in Cardiff and Vale UHB, three in Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, two in Hywel Dda UHB, and one in Swansea Bay UHB.
This brings Public Health Wales’ death toll, throughout the entire Covid pandemic, to 7,066 which includes 21 residents outside Wales.
There are 1,899 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, according to Public Health Wales, which includes 422 cases in Gwent.
According to Public Health Wales data there are 117 newly reported cases in Caerphilly, 103 in Newport, 74 in Torfaen, 65 in Monmouthshire, and 63 in Blaenau Gwent.
The newly reported cases of Covid, according to Public Health Wales statistics, are as follows:
- Anglesey - 19
- Blaenau Gwent - 63
- Bridgend - 74
- Caerphilly - 117
- Cardiff - 244
- Carmarthenshire - 139
- Ceredigion - 28
- Conwy - 63
- Denbighshire - 50
- Flintshire – 70
- Gwynedd - 76
- Merthyr Tydfil - 21
- Monmouthshire - 65
- Neath Port Talbot - 62
- Newport - 103
- Pembrokeshire - 80
- Powys - 63
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 156
- Swansea - 127
- Torfaen - 74
- Vale of Glamorgan - 114
- Wrexham - 78
- Unknown location – 13
- Resident outside Wales – 36
