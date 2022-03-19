HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from March 14-18.
Daniel Lloyd
Lloyd was fined more than £350 at Bath Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 14.
The 35-year-old, of Opulus Way, Monmouth, was clocked travelling at 97mph on a 70mph stretch of the M4 between junctions 19 and 20.
He was fined £384 for the offence, which occurred on June 5, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £38.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
Jennifer Potts
Potts was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 15.
The 54-year-old, of Mount Pleasant, Chepstow, was clocked travelling at 50mph on a 30mph stretch of Magor Road in Langstone.
She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on August 31, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
She driving record was endorsed with six points.
