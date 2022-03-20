THE leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council has revealed she does not shop at companies that have avoided tax.
Labour councillor Philippa Marsden made the announcement during a full council meeting on Wednesday, March 16, where councillors discussed responsible tax conduct.
Cllr Marsden, who represents the Ynysddu ward, said: “Personally I take that stance and I would encourage everyone else to do so too.”
The Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Colin Mann, named Starbucks and Amazon as examples of large corporations that have avoided paying their fair share of tax.
The council’s deputy leader, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, said: “Generally, the poorer section of society pay their fair share of tax and the super, super rich pay very little.”
Cllr Marsden put forward a motion during the meeting, stating the council should “lead by example” by demonstrating good tax conduct. The motion was unanimously approved after receiving cross-party support.
Cllr Marsden said: “Tax enables us to provide services from education, health and social care, to flood defence, roads, policing and defence. It also helps to counter financial inequalities and rebalance distorted economies.
“As recipients of significant public funding, local authorities should take the lead in the promotion of exemplary tax conduct; be that by ensuring contractors are paying their proper share of tax, or by refusing to go along with offshore tax dodging when buying land and property.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.