LINE of Duty was the gripping BBC TV show that had people around the country hooked.

Following the work of AC-12, a controversial police anti-corruption unit, viewers tag along with officers as they endeavour to expose corruption within the police force …before realising its roots might run deeper than anyone could have anticipated.

Three of the show's stars are set to reunite for the first time this month to dish the dirt and raise money for a good cause, with a recording of the event exclusively available to subscribers of this title.

Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure will be joined by creator Jed Mercurio.



While we eagerly anticipate any news of a possible next instalment of the drama, and that reunion, we thought we’d rank some of the best guest stars and characters who have featured in the show over the years.

Acting Detective Superintendent Jo Davidson – Kelly Macdonald

Entering the show in Season 6, Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) is a complex and intriguing character, with a dark past. On playing the elusive character, Scottish actress Macdonald said: “'There was all sorts of scary parts of playing her, I found. There's a lot of dialogue that I'm not used to, you know. There's a lot of information but also, the nature of her character is very, sort of, closed down and she doesn't give anything away.”

DI Lindsay Denton – Keeley Hawes

Keeley Hawes played the enigmatic and at times, polarising, DI Lindsay Denton. A fan favourite, viewers were captivated by Hawes’s remarkable performance in this role. Speaking of her character, she said: “​​She is a lonely figure, but I think that’s fine by her. I don’t think she is someone who needs to be surrounded by lots of people or have lots of friends.”

DCI Roz Huntley – Thandie Newton

Roz Huntley (Thandie Newton) was the quick-witted, sharp former Detective Chief Inspector who is the main subject of investigation in Season 4. Viewers were kept on their toes by Newton’s thrilling performance, which saw people questioning the character’s morality. Speaking of her character’s plot, Newton said: “There’s this patriarchal notion that what men do is worthy of respect and what women do isn’t. With a series like this which is so respected and loved, there’s no better place than in Line of Duty to put these issues.”

John Corbett – Stephen Graham

Playing the Detective Sergeant in Central Police, who also operated undercover in the Organised Crime Group, Stephen Graham shone in his portrayal of the twisted John Corbett. Speaking to the BBC, he said on the role: “It’s a lot of fun jumping out of cars, shooting guns and rolling around on the grass and everything - it’s brilliant! It’s very exciting.”

