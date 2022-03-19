HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from March 14-18.
Virginia Foster
Foster was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 14.
The 49-year-old, of Cam Court, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph stretch of Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.
She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on August 28, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £38.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Gavin Jones
Jones was fined more than £300 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 15.
The 37-year-old, of Glas Llyn Court, Croesyceiliog, was clocked travelling at 46mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Newport.
He was fined £340 for the offence, which occurred on August 29, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £38.
His driving record was endorsed with five points.
Dean Pewtner
Pewtner was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 15.
The 45-year-old, of Mill House Court, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Newport.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on August 29, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £38.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Daniel Bates
Bates was fined more than £650 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 15.
The 29-year-old, of Rochdale House, Abersychan, was clocked travelling at 51mph on a 30mph stretch of Magor Road in Langstone.
He was fined £660 for the offence, which occurred on August 31, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £66.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
Francesca King
King was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 16.
The 30-year-old, of Newbarn Path, Llanfrechfa, was clocked travelling at 42mph on a 30mph stretch of Hollybush Way in Cwmbran.
She was fined £133 for the offence, which occurred on September 1, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Annette Humphries
Humphries was fined £40 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 16.
The 60-year-old, of Station Farm, Croesyceiliog, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran.
She was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on September 1, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Richard Blakemore
Blakemore was fined more than £250 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 16.
The 44-year-old, of Maes Y Celyn, Griffithstown, was clocked travelling at 47mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Road in Pontypool.
He was fined £253 for the offence, which occurred on September 2, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £66.
His driving record was endorsed with five points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.