HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from March 14-18.

Virginia Foster

Foster was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 14.

The 49-year-old, of Cam Court, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph stretch of Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on August 28, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £38.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Gavin Jones

Jones was fined more than £300 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 15.

The 37-year-old, of Glas Llyn Court, Croesyceiliog, was clocked travelling at 46mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Newport.

He was fined £340 for the offence, which occurred on August 29, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £38.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Dean Pewtner

Pewtner was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 15.

The 45-year-old, of Mill House Court, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Newport.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on August 29, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £38.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Daniel Bates

Bates was fined more than £650 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 15.

The 29-year-old, of Rochdale House, Abersychan, was clocked travelling at 51mph on a 30mph stretch of Magor Road in Langstone.

He was fined £660 for the offence, which occurred on August 31, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £66.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Francesca King

King was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 16.

The 30-year-old, of Newbarn Path, Llanfrechfa, was clocked travelling at 42mph on a 30mph stretch of Hollybush Way in Cwmbran.

She was fined £133 for the offence, which occurred on September 1, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Annette Humphries

Humphries was fined £40 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 16.

The 60-year-old, of Station Farm, Croesyceiliog, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran.

She was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on September 1, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Richard Blakemore

Blakemore was fined more than £250 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 16.

The 44-year-old, of Maes Y Celyn, Griffithstown, was clocked travelling at 47mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Road in Pontypool.

He was fined £253 for the offence, which occurred on September 2, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £66.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.