FOUR teenagers have been applauded for helping a vulnerable man on Barry Island.

Last weekend, on a rainy evening the four girls looked after a man on Barry Island – who has dementia and had been reported missing – until he got the appropriate help.

They stayed with the stranger on Saturday, March 12 ensuring that he was okay, in poor weather conditions and got him the appropriate help.

PCSO Dominic Bury, of South Wales Police, said: “Unfortunately we didn’t get their names, but the girls stayed with the man for a period of time in awful weather, ensuring he was okay until they could get help.

“They contacted the ambulance service and flagged down officers who returned the man to hospital safe and well."

South Wales Police shared the story on their social media pages and messages of support for the teenagers came flooding in – with hundreds of people saying “well done” and saying that the girls should be proud.

One woman wrote: “We hear so much about the bad among young people, this is lovely to hear.

"Lovely to see a positive post about the kindness of teenagers.”

Another commenter added: “Well done to those girls. I hope they realise how in that moment their choice of action was the right one. Be proud.”

Some regarded the girls as “heroes” while one person wrote: “I am sure your parents will be proud of you… so glad this gentleman is safe and sound.”

Many people took to social media to praise the upbringing of the four girls for their act of kindness.

“Stories like this restore my faith in humanity,”

writes one commenter.

“There are still parents out there, raising their children to be caring and compassionate. Well done girls, and well done to their parents.”

You can read all the comments via South Wales Police Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan’s Facebook and Twitter pages.