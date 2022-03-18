A CRACKDOWN on motoring offences resulted in the arrest of six drug drivers in Newbridge last week.
Gwent Police stopped more than 80 vehicles in the area, with three of them seized for having no insurance and numerous other offences identified.
This included:
- 87 vehicles inspected;
- 20 traffic offences recorded;
- eight offences identified for condition of the vehicle;
- six people arrested for driving under the influence of drugs;
- three vehicles seized for having no insurance;
- three traffic offences for driving with no seatbelt on;
- three traffic offences for unsecure loads;
- two traffic offences for driving while using a mobile phone.
This work was part of Operation Utah, a Gwent Police operation which aims to identify vehicles that are being driven illegally or aren’t road safe.
PC Phillip Griffiths said:
"Those who choose to break the law by driving vehicles whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, not only put themselves at risk but other road users too.
"Driving irresponsibly, with no insurance or while not maintaining the condition of your vehicle, is not acceptable and focused operations such as this one ensure that those who flout the law are taken off the road immediately."
People with concerns about vehicles which are not roadworthy, or are being driven illegally, can call Gwent Police on 101 or message them via Facebook or Twitter.
