THE decision to allow Blaenau Gwent residents to visit one of the council’s two recycling centres without an appointment – but not the other – has been criticised.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Executive Committee, on Wednesday, March 16, it was revealed that the booking system Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Roseheyworth, Abertillery would be scrapped.

But those wishing to use the Recycling Centre in New Vale, Ebbw Vale, will still need to book an appointment.

The announcement was made during discussion of a report explaining how the authority has put together a new team to deal with fly tipping and how it had performed this year.

Environment portfolio holder Cllr Joanna Wilkins said: “We’ve had formal booking systems through Covid-19 to make sure that everyone was kept safer.

“I’m pleased to say that from today we’re moving to a hybrid method.

“At Roseheyworth you will just be able to turn up without booking an appointment.

“It’s been chosen as it’s a slightly bigger area and better designed and it has the repair shop for people to visit.”

Cllr Wilkins added that an education centre was being planned for the site.

This will teach children and other groups about the importance of recycling, Cllr Wilkins added that work on this scheme would start at the end of the month.

Following the meeting Cllr John C Morgan who represents the Georgetown ward, was unhappy that New Vale would continue to have restricted access.

Cllr Morgan said: “This is effectively creating a two-tier system for accessing recycling facilities in the county borough “People in Ebbw Vale and Tredegar will still need to make appointments to use the recycling facilities at New Vale.

“This decision should have been taken with both recycling centres in mind, not favouring one part of the county over the other.”

The council says that the recycling centres are for the use of residents of Blaenau Gwent only and you may be asked for proof of address when you go there.