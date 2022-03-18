IF EVER there was a time for some comic relief it’s now.
Red Nose Day is back today (March 18) with the fundraising campaign on a mission to end child poverty and fund programs which keep children safe, healthy, educated, and empowered.
Organised by UK charity, Comic Relief, the day is an opportunity for people to don red noses, or dress up silly, all while supporting a worthwhile cause.
This year’s theme is all about “you” – the people at home, in schools, or on the ground, doing their bit to help children.
This can include buying red noses, baking cakes, smashing challenges, or simply donating.
We want to see how you’ve marked Red Nose Day 2022 – you can let us know and share your snaps here, with the chance for your pics to be featured in print and online.
To find out more about Comic Relief and Red Nose Day visit www.comicrelief.com/rednoseday
