HERE is a round-up of everyone from Caerphilly who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from March 14-18.

Richard Haines

Haines was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 14.

The 50-year-old, of Mill Race, Abercarn, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.

He was fined £124 for the offence, which occurred on August 28, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £38.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Rachel Walker

Walker was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 14.

The 40-year-old, of Thomas Street, Abertridwr, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Greenway in Bedwas.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on August 28, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £38.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Adam Townsend

Townsend was fined £200 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 14.

The 43-year-old, of Meadowland Close, Caerphilly, was clocked travelling at 65mph on a 30mph stretch of Manor Way in Cardiff.

He was fined £200 for the offence, which occurred on July 31, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £110 and a victim surcharge of £38.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Rachel Hillier

Hillier was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 15.

The 26-year-old, of Clytha Square, Abercarn, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of the SDR in Newport.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on August 29, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £38.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Matthew Evans

Evans was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 15.

The 32-year-old, of Channel View, Pontymister, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the SDR in Newport.

He was fined £147 for the offence, which occurred on August 29, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Karen Roberts

Roberts was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 15.

The 53-year-old, of Twyncarn Road, Pontywaun, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Risca Road in Rogerstone.

She was fined £230 for the offence, which occurred on September 2, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Robert Hayes

Hayes was fined £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 15.

The 41-year-old, of William Street, Trethomas, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of North Road in Cardiff.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on August 6, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Neal Lazenby

Lazenby was fined £40 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 16.

The 44-year-old, of Heol Cae Maen, Caerphilly, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Bowls Terrace in Caerphilly.

He was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on September 1, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Alleisha Law

Law was fined £92 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 16.

The 30-year-old, of Heol Y Parc, Caerphilly, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Bowls Terrace in Caerphilly.

She was fined £92 for the offence, which occurred on September 1, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Daniel Strange

Strange was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 16.

The 33-year-old, of Napier Street, Machen, was clocked travelling at 42mph on a 30mph stretch of Henllys Way, Cwmbran.

He was fined £233 for the offence, which occurred on September 1, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Christine Thomas

Thomas was fined more than £400 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 17.

The 57-year-old, of Dan Y Gaer Road, Gelligaer, was clocked travelling at 56mph on a 30mph stretch of North Road in Newbridge.

She was fined £440 for the offence, which occurred on July 29, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £44.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.