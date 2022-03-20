CALLS for a review to school crossing patrols in one area of Gwent have been rejected.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, leader of Caerphilly Council’s Independent Group, called for a review during a full council meeting, held on Wednesday, March 16.

Currently, when a crossing guard - more traditionally known as a lollipop man or lady - resigns or retires, the school is assessed by the council to see if it meets the criteria for a replacement.

This policy was adopted in January 2014.

Cllr Etheridge, who represents the Blackwood ward, first raised the issue after Blackwood Primary School was told earlier this year it would no longer have a school crossing patrol following the retirement of its lollipop lady.

More than 200 people have signed a petition to reinstate the crossing patrol, which has been in place at the school since it opened in 2001.

At the full council meeting, Plaid Cymru councillor Martyn James, who represents Ystrad Mynach, said he had also lost a school crossing patrol service in his ward back in December.

Cllr James added: “The headmistress or the parents were not consulted – I don’t think there’s enough consultation with the people that matter.”

According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, 20 school crossing patrols have been removed in the borough since 2014 - although two of these were due to the schools themselves closing.

There are vacant roles currently being advertised at Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Caerffili, Risca Primary and Bedwas Juniors.

Independent councillor Nigel Dix, who also represents Blackwood, said: “Parents not being consulted is wrong.”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, the council's cabinet member for infrastructure and property, said: “We would have to make a Caerphilly County Borough-specific policy, that would deviate from the national policy.”

Cllr Dix responded: “I appreciate there’s national guidelines, and we can hide behind these, but we can alter them to make them fit. It is not an impossibility.”

But, the motion was defeated with 15 voting in support and 36 voting against.

However, council officers have confirmed that Blackwood Primary School would be reassessed – a move welcomed by Cllr Etheridge.

Labour councillor Sean Morgan criticised the motion and said it was “too area specific”.

Cllr Etheridge rejected this claim and said: “All I have asked for is a review of the policy.”

These are the primary schools in Caerphilly County Borough which have lost school crossing patrol services since 2014: