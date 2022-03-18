A TOP Monmouth school is planning to use a temporary building to provide extra classroom facilities following a change to its structure.

Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools previously had separate boys and girls prep schools, but in September they merged together to form a mixed-gender prep school.

However, while the school says the change has proven popular, a planning application says it has also put ‘pressure’ on existing school facilities.

The prep school, which charges fees of more than £20,000 per year for boarding students, has now lodged plans with Monmouthshire council to install a Portakabin classroom building for up to four years while a more permanent solution is developed.

“There is currently not enough space available within the existing school buildings for the school to work effectively and to provide full access to necessary curricular activities,” a design and access statement says.

“The school needs this building operational as soon as possible.”

The temporary classroom will be located between the two main school buildings, on a grassed area within the site.

It will have a floor space of 93sqm – meeting the requirements of a functional classroom – a height of 3.5 metres and length of 13.5 metres.

Neil Shaw, headteacher at Monmouth Prep School, said the proposal is to create a multi-purpose rehearsal space for dance, drama and music.

He said: “We offer exciting opportunities for dance, drama and music that inspire our boys and girls and help promote self-esteem, confidence, focus and collaboration.

“It is a very exciting time for our co-ed prep school as we build on the success of the last six months.

“We believe that a new multi-purpose rehearsal space would be a benefit for our girls and boys as we look for a permanent solution to support our co-ed prep school.”

The planning application says the temporary building has been chosen as it can be installed quickly and easily removed with little impact when it is no longer needed.

The plans will be assessed by Monmouthshire council in the coming months.