THE revamped Newport Market is finally re-opening its doors to the public today, Saturday.
The market, which has been redeveloped in a multi-million-pound project by LoftCo, has a soft launch on Thursday, with the ribbon cut by council leader Jane Mudd. You can read more about that here.
The ambitious project began in January 2021 and, just over a year later, the refurbished building will throw its doors open to the public today, March 19.
Newport Market will open at 9am, welcoming in members of the public to meet the new traders and see the building's fresh new look.
Here’s some of what people can look forward to...
Food
The city centre’s food scene will expand with Newport Market offering an abundance of tasty treats inspired by places all over the world, plus stalls offering food.
People will be able to eat within the market's food court, take it away, or order it to tuck into at home.
This will include:
- Bossman’s Sweets & Treats;
- Banh Wagon;
- Burger Boyz;
- The Cheesecake Guy;
- Deli Bach;
- Dirty Gnocchi;
- Flour & Ash;
- Friends in Knead;
- The Greedy Bear;
- Meat and Greek;
- The Rogue Welsh Cake Company;
- Seven Lucky Gods;
- Sheffs;
- SUPA Thai Vegan;
- Tasty Peninsula
You can read more about the food available at Newport Market here.
Drinks
Academy Coffee and Cocktail Bar will offer coffee by day and cocktails, beers and wine by night.
Jamieson's Juice Factory [and Vegan Deli] will have organic cold pressed juices, smoothies, herbal teas, and natural supplements. The deli aspect will include sandwiches, salads, and vegan alternatives to meat, cheese, egg, and snacks.
Newport Distillery will be selling bottles of alcohol, along with running gin schools and tastings.
Vin Van will have a wine shop in the market, plus a tasting room, with plans for tasting sessions.
Shops
Newport Market will have plenty of traders - both locally and from further afield.
Vintage and bridalwear company Ashwell & Co - along with Pure Pets and Newport Distillery - were among the first traders announced to be joining the market team.
Florist Dorothy Seed also has a unit based Newport Market, selling flowers along with handmade soaps, skin care, and pottery.
Or - for house plants - The Elephant's Ear will have plenty to help people create an "urban jungle".
There's also a whole array of other traders which will be based at Newport Market - you can read about them here and check them out when the market opens at 9am on Saturday March 19.
