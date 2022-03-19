THE revamped Newport Market is finally re-opening its doors to the public today, Saturday.

The market, which has been redeveloped in a multi-million-pound project by LoftCo, has a soft launch on Thursday, with the ribbon cut by council leader Jane Mudd. You can read more about that here.

The ambitious project began in January 2021 and, just over a year later, the refurbished building will throw its doors open to the public today, March 19.

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Newport Market will open at 9am, welcoming in members of the public to meet the new traders and see the building's fresh new look.

Here’s some of what people can look forward to...

Food

The city centre’s food scene will expand with Newport Market offering an abundance of tasty treats inspired by places all over the world, plus stalls offering food.

People will be able to eat within the market's food court, take it away, or order it to tuck into at home.

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

This will include:

Bossman’s Sweets & Treats;​

Banh Wagon;

​ (Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Burger Boyz;

​ (Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

The Cheesecake Guy;

​ (Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Deli Bach;

​ (Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Dirty Gnocchi;

​ (Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Flour & Ash;​

​ (Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Friends in Knead;

​ (Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

The Greedy Bear;

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Meat and Greek;

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

The Rogue Welsh Cake Company;

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Seven Lucky Gods;

Sheffs;

SUPA Thai Vegan;

​ (Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Tasty Peninsula

​ (Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

You can read more about the food available at Newport Market here.

Drinks

Academy Coffee and Cocktail Bar will offer coffee by day and cocktails, beers and wine by night.

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Jamieson's Juice Factory [and Vegan Deli] will have organic cold pressed juices, smoothies, herbal teas, and natural supplements. The deli aspect will include sandwiches, salads, and vegan alternatives to meat, cheese, egg, and snacks.

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Newport Distillery will be selling bottles of alcohol, along with running gin schools and tastings.

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Vin Van will have a wine shop in the market, plus a tasting room, with plans for tasting sessions.

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Shops

Newport Market will have plenty of traders - both locally and from further afield.

Vintage and bridalwear company Ashwell & Co - along with Pure Pets and Newport Distillery - were among the first traders announced to be joining the market team.

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Florist Dorothy Seed also has a unit based Newport Market, selling flowers along with handmade soaps, skin care, and pottery.

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

Or - for house plants - The Elephant's Ear will have plenty to help people create an "urban jungle".

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

(Picture: Malgorzata Szydlik of MKS Photography)

There's also a whole array of other traders which will be based at Newport Market - you can read about them here and check them out when the market opens at 9am on Saturday March 19.