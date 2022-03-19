WE’RE pretty spoiled for choice when it comes to pubs in Gwent – there’s plenty of brilliant places in stunning locations that offer refreshing drinks and fantastic food.

Whether you’re after a good atmosphere for a match day, or a hard-earned pint after an arduous weekend ramble – Gwent has pubs fit for every mood.

And there’s plenty of great pubs across the area that are looking for new owners, if you’re up to the task?

The Argus has put together a list of all the pubs currently up for grabs on Rightmove in Gwent, and what they’ll cost to buy.

Blaenau Gwent

The Six Bells Hotel

The Six Bells Hotel (Sidney Phillips)

The Six Bells Hotel near Abertillery is on the market after more than 30 years being run by the same owners.

Situated in the former mining village of Six Bells, it’s a popular haunt for those living nearby.

Equipped with two bars, a function room/restaurant, beer garden and four rooms for accommodation – it’s up for sale for £245,000.

More information here.

King William IV

King William IV (Picture: Sidney Phillips)

Hopping over to the former steelwork town of Ebbw Vale, you’ll find the King William IV pub up for sale for £195,000.

Reviews describe the King William IV as a welcoming pub – it’s equipped with an open-plan bar area, a separate snug/games room and a decent size beer garden.

Upstairs, you’ll also find a three-bed flat that could easily be converted.

More information here.

Caerphilly

Lord Nelson Inn

The Lord Nelson Inn (Sidney Phillips)

Now here’s a pub a pretty impressive history.

The town’s namesake, Horatio Nelson – who is regarded as one of history's greatest-ever naval commanders - lodged at the pub in 1802 on his way back to Monmouth, following a visit to Cyfartha Ironworks in Merthyr.

The Lord Nelson Inn is on the market for £295,000 and has an impressive exposed stone wall on the inside of the pub/dining area – as well as a lovely outdoor beer garden.

What’s more there’s also six unused bedrooms upstairs.

More information here.

The Puddlers Arms

The Puddlers Arms (Picture: Sidney Phillips)

On the cusp of the Heads of the Valleys road, The Puddlers Arms in Rhymney is a traditional Valleys tavern.

The pub has two bars, an unused function/games room and a four bedroom living quarters upstairs – all for the price of £225,000.

More information here.

Castle Lodge

Castle Lodge in Pontywaun (Picture: Richard Tuck estate agents)

The owners of the Castle Lodge in Pontywaun are retiring and they’re looking for a new landlord to take over the pub.

Castle Lodge also operates as an Italian pizzeria, and previously housed a Thai restaurant.

It’s a unique opportunity to purchase this existing public house with bar area, lounge area, ladies and gents toilets and industrial kitchen area – which is on the market for £600,000.

What’s more, there’s also three separate rental dwellings as well as a three-bedroom flat upstairs.

More information here.

Monmouthshire

The Crown

The Crown in Pantygelli (Picture: Fleurets)

Situated on the doorstep of the Brecon Beacons National Park, The Crown in Pantygelli near Abergavenny is up for grabs for £575,000.

There’s a great beer garden out front with some spectacular scenery to be enjoyed.

Plenty of parking is on offer as well as fully-lawned grounds. There’s also accommodation upstairs.

More information here.

The Woodlands Tavern

The Woodlands Tavern in Llanfair Discoed

Tucked away in the small village of Llanfair-Discoed, the Woodlands Tavern has been on the market for a number of years at £499,950.

The pub closed for good in April last year and since then villagers have been trying to buy the building and convert some of its rooms into a community hub.

You can read more about their efforts here and find out more about the listing here.

The Greyhound Vaults

The Greyhound Vaults (Picture: Google Maps)

Perfectly placed in the centre of the Monmouthshire food-haven of Abergavenny, The Greyhound Vaults is on the market for £375,000.

The pub is said to trade extremely well out of its historic building and has a large bar and restaurant area as well as a walled garden.

More information here.

The Carpenters Arms

The Carpenters Arms in Llanishen (Sidney Phillips)

In the quiet Monmouthshire village of Llanishen, you’ll find the Carpenters Arms.

It’s a large pub and is currently on the market for £25,000. There’s a decent sized main bar area, as well as a games room and dining area with a ‘library theme’.

Upstairs is the owners’ living quarters and two self-contained holiday lets are attached to the building.

More information here.

The Carpenters Arms (Mynedd-Bach)

The Carpenters Arms in Mynedd Bach (Sidney Phillips)

The second Carpenters Arms in Monmouthshire to feature is this pub in Mynedd-Bach, on the main road between Usk and Chepstow.

Described has having a wealth of period charm inside, it’s on the market for £330,000 following 13 years in the same owners hands.

There’s a run of six medium sized rooms that can fit a total of 100 people, with owners accommodation upstairs.

More information here.

The Lime Tree

The Lime Tree in Chepstow

This popular Chepstow pub has recently been put on the market.

Read our full report here and find out more information about the listing here.

Warwick’s Pub and Eatery

Warwick's Pub and Eatery (Picture: Powells Monmouth)

In the tiny hamlet of Tal-Y-Coed on the old Abergavenny to Monmouth road, is Warwick’s Pub and Eatery.

It’s a tiny little countryside pub with a huge amount of character and is on the market for £395,000.

Warwick’s Inn comprises a traditional country public house with living accommodation, useful outbuildings offering a range of uses.

The principal accommodation, understood to be dating from the 17th century, comprises a country bar, open fireplace, dining area and catering kitchen.

More information here.

Newport

The Milton Hotel

The Milton Hotel in Llanwern (Sidney Phillips)

One of two pubs out in the small village of Llanwern in the east of Newport, the Milton Hotel is on the market for £495,000.

Read our full report here and find out more information about the listing here.

Bar Amber at the Ivy Bush

Bar Amber in Newport (Sidney Phillips)

A favourite with Newport County fans, Bar Amber is a pub “for the fans, run by fans.”

It’s currently on the market for £220,000 and has a two-section main bar area as well as a games room with a pool table.

Owners accommodation is above the bar.

More information here.

Riverside Sports Bar & Kitchen

Stonegate Group, which owns Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen in Clarence Place near the River Usk, is "actively recruiting" for an "experienced publican" to run the venue.

Read more.

Torfaen

The Whistle Inn

Train station at the Whistle Inn. (Picture: Sidney Phillips)

If you’ve ever fancied owning a pub with its own train station, then this could be your chance.

The Whistle Inn on the outskirts of Blaenavon is on the market for £495,000.

What’s more, it’s train station – which is the terminus of the Pontypool and Blaenavon Heritage Railway line – is also included in the deal.

More information here.

Castell-Y-Bwch

Castell-Y-Bwch near Cwmbran (Sidney Phillips)

Easily one of the best situated pubs in Gwent, with plenty of amazing views across the Monmouthshire countryside – Castell-Y-Bwch is on the market for £495,000.

Read our full report here and find out more information about the listing here.

Little Crown Inn

The Little Crown Inn. (Picture: Sidney Phillips)

The Little Crown Inn is a quaint pub in Wainfelin.

It’s currently up on the market for £425,000 and is close to Pontypool and Blaenavon.

The main bar area is equipped with a darts and pool area – with a separate dining area fitting up to around 20 diners.

What’s more there’s five bedrooms for letting – as well as owners living quarters – upstairs.

More information here.

The Halfway

The Halfway (Sidney Phillips)

Near Cwmbran town centre, you’ll find The Halfway pub.

It’s been under the same ownership for 24 years and features two large bar areas, an unused function room and a large garden area.

It’s on the market for £295,000

More information here.